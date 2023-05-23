Paint-The-Plow Contest Winners Announced

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1’s annual Paint-the-Plow contest winners are Wyandot County’s Mohawk High School and Hancock County’s Cory-Rawson High School.

Mohawk High School’s FFA Chapter, located in Sycamore, collected the most votes on social media to win the people’s choice award.

Mohawk votes tallied 1,616 on ODOT District 1’s Facebook page contest.

The artists’ work honors Wyandot County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin who died following a crash while on duty in December.

Cory Rawson High School took second place with 603 votes, and in third place, Bluffton High School with 514 votes.

Cory Rawson High School’s safety message, “One Text or Call Could Wreck It All,” was voted the overall ODOT choice award winner.

“We appreciate each of the 21 schools who chose to paint a plow. We enjoy sharing their creative displays. They will be featured in fairs and parades as well as in service throughout the school’s community during snow and ice operations,” said Chris Hughes, the deputy director of ODOT District 1.

ODOT District 1 has held a Paint-the-Plow contest annually since 2014, except in 2020 and 2021. On average about 19 schools across all eight counties in District 1 participate by painting an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism, or safety.