Painted Violin Auction To Benefit Findlay City Schools Orchestra

(From Findlay City Schools)

Findlay City Schools Orchestra presents the most beautiful silent auction you’ve ever seen.

You can bid on these one-of-a-kind masterpieces, created by artists who love our town and love our orchestra program.

Join us for the FHS Pops Concert, November 21, 2024, where the winning bid for each violin will be announced!

Tickets for the concert can be purchased from any FHS Orchestra student, or at the door.

View each violin and bid here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/EQe/

Bidding closes at 7:30 on November 21.

Image Description: a floral-designed painted violin on a black backdrop, with the text “Findlay High School Orchestra’s Painted Violin Auction, November 1-21, 2024. Proceeds benefit FCS Orchestra.”