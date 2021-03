An interview with Cory and Shari Foltz aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning. The couple is the parents of Stone Foltz who died in an alleged fraternity hazing incident earlier this month. See more from ABC: https://wfin.com/abc-national-news/parents-of-bowling-green-state-university-student-who-died-after-alleged-hazing-speak-out/?fbclid=IwAR2UABxzIMiyFqpqs57ssxUZYNI2aDy7-vmaVzuBCDFaAjVbkSsRVN3vYjs