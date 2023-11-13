Park District Holding Bird Watching Hike

(From the Hancock Park District)

Although there might be snow, much can still be seen in nature. Join us on our December bird watching hike as we travel through Aeraland Recreation Area searching for birds on Saturday, December 2nd. Possible bird sightings may include Northern Cardinals, Red-tailed Hawks, American Goldfinches, and many more. Dress appropriately for the weather. A few binoculars will be provided, or you are welcome to bring your own.

Aeraland Recreation Area, Shelter, 8-9:30 AM. Families with children ages 8 and up. Free; registration is not required.

Aeraland Recreation Area is located off State Route 12 or U.S. 224, between Findlay and Arcadia. Take Township Road 243 traveling northeast. The park is located on the east side, just north of Arcadia. 1141 Township Road 243, Fostoria. For complete information about upcoming programs and events, view the HPD Seasonal Program & Event Guide at www.HancockParks.com under the “Park News” section, visit our park “Calendar” or call the park office at 419-425-7275.