Park District Holding ‘How To Catch A Leprechaun’ Event

The Hancock Park District is holding a fun event ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“Do you know how to catch a leprechaun? This is your chance to bring the children out to build a leprechaun trap that they can set up before St Patrick’s Day arrives. That tricky little guy has a pot of gold and here is how you can try to get it!”

The park district says kids can enjoy the Story, “How to Catch a Leprechaun” by Adam Wallace, and then build their own trap just like the children in the book did with boxes, sticks, pipe cleaners and more.

Each child will be given a shiny lucky coin to put in their trap to trick the leprechaun with.

The event will be held at Oakwoods Nature Preserve Discovery Center at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.