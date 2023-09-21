Park District Holding Photography Hike

(From the Hancock Park District)

If you have a passion for photography or if you want to learn, come along on a hike with fellow photographers to capture the beauty of our parks through the lens of the camera. We will hike the trails taking photos of scenery, wildlife, plants, and anything else that would make an interesting subject. All skill levels and camera types are welcome.

Riverbend Recreation Area, Big Oaks Activity Area, Shelter 3. Saturday, October 14th 9-11 AM. Ages 16 and up. Free; registration is not required.

Riverbend Recreation Area is located at 16618 Township Road 208, Findlay. For complete information about upcoming programs and events, view the Programs & Activities Calendar at www.HancockParks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.