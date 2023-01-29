Park District Holding Valentine’s Day Hike And Scavenger Hunt

The Hancock Park District is inviting people to a ‘Valentine’s Day Hike and Scavenger Hunt’.

“Valentine’s Day is a good time to hike the trails in search of a hidden valentine,” the park district said.

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ to that special someone like a special message. Hearts with messages will be placed along the trail. When you find one that has just the right words for your sweetheart, pick it up and give it to your valentine.”

The hike and scavenger hunt will be held at Riverbend Recreation Area, Big Oaks Activity Area, Shelter #3 at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February, 14th.

It is free and for ages 18 and up. Registration is not required.

Riverbend Recreation Area is located at 16618 Township Road 208, a little east of Findlay.

For complete information about upcoming programs and events, view the Programs & Activities Calendar at www.HancockParks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.