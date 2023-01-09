Park District Holding Winter Exploration Hike For Kids

The Hancock Park District will be holding a ‘Winter Exploration Hike for Kids‘ at Litzenberg Memorial Woods.

“Since children will have a day off from school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it would be a great time for them to visit a park, hike a trail, and look for animals,” the park district said.

“Finding fresh or frozen animal tracks is a fun activity that provides a clue to the kind of animals being active during winter. Maybe the animals will be seen. That would be exciting for them.”

The free hike is for families with children ages 5 and up.

People should meet at the Litzenberg Memorial Woods Gatehouse at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 16th.

Litzenberg Memorial Woods is located at 6100 U.S Route 224, west of Findlay.

For more information about other upcoming park programs and events, visit the “Programs & Activities Calendar” at www.HancockParks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.