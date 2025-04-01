Parkinson’s Network Accepting Grant Applications

(From The Hancock County Parkinson’s Network)

The Hancock County Parkinson’s Network is now accepting grant applications from individuals, nonprofits, and agencies in Hancock County for projects, programs, and initiatives that align with its mission of providing education, resources, and support to individuals and caregivers affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Grant funding of up to $5,000 per entity is available for initiatives that aim to make a positive impact in the local Parkinson’s community. A total of $10,000 is available for this grant cycle. Applications must be completed online via the Hancock County Parkinson’s Network website at hcparkinsonsnetwork.org/grants. The deadline for submission is June 1, 2025, and award decisions will be communicated to applicants by July 31, 2025.

Grant recipients will be required to use the funds within one year and provide a report on the outcome of their project, detailing whether objectives were met.

For more information or questions regarding the grant application process, visit hcparkinsonsnetwork.org/grants.

Contact:

Hancock County Parkinson’s Network

[email protected]