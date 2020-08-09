Division Of Findlay Company Sold To Tiffin Company

A Tiffin company has acquired part of a Findlay company along with some employees.

Arnold Machine Inc. has announced that it has completed a deal to acquire the industrial parts washer and custom equipment division of Findlay Machine & Tool.

AMI says it will be manufacturing the equipment at its Tiffin plant under the FMT brand and is adding 13 employees from FMT to the AMI staff.

“The work being done at Findlay Machine & Tool fits perfectly with what we were already doing at AMI and diversifies our product offerings,” said President and Owner Zach Arnold.

“Were excited to be bringing that production and these highly skilled workers to Tiffin.”

AMI employs 50 people at its facility in Tiffin.

Findlay Machine & Tool’s plastics division will continue to operate in Findlay.

