Participants Graduate From Tiffin Police Citizen Academy

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Another successful year has come to an end for the Tiffin Police Citizen Academy.

This past Sunday marked the culmination of the interactive 10-week course, as the graduates gathered for a final time to celebrate their accomplishments.

This gathering was not just a moment of celebration but also a testament to the dedication and commitment shown by the participants throughout the course.

We are confident that you have all gained a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of law enforcement in general and the operations of the Tiffin Police Department in particular.

We extend our gratitude to each and every participant for their enthusiasm and engagement.

Your willingness to learn and your active participation have been crucial to the success of this program.

This milestone event could not have been possible without the extraordinary efforts of Sgt. Jared Watson, who has once again orchestrated a superb community outreach initiative.

His dedication to fostering strong community relations through education and interaction is truly commendable.

This year is especially significant as it marks the graduation of the 10th class of the Tiffin Police Citizen Academy.

Reaching this milestone reflects the sustained interest and support from the community, as well as the ongoing commitment of the Tiffin Police Department to enhance community-police relations.

Here’s to many more years of learning, growing, and strengthening our community together. Congrats!

Chief Pauly