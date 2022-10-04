Passports Now Available For United Way’s World Of Downtown Restaurants Tour

United Way of Hancock County will hold its annual World of Downtown Restaurants Tour on Thursday, November 3rd from 5 to 9 p.m.

This self-guided tour celebrates the many culinary offerings in downtown Findlay.

Customers will buy a passport for $30, which allows them to receive a free sample from each participating bar and restaurant.

Passport holders will visit each destination on the tour at their leisure.

All proceeds from the sale of passports will go toward United Way-supported programs promoting food security.

“The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is a fun night out on the town for a great cause,” said UWHC CEO Angela DeBoskey. “Participants can feel good knowing that while they are exploring all the great cuisine downtown Findlay has to offer, they are also working to fight hunger right here in Hancock County.”

Restaurants included on this year’s tour include: Alexandria’s, The Baker’s Café, The Bourbon Affair, Circle of Friends, Coffee Amici, Findlay Brewing Co., Japan West, Logan’s Irish Pub, Mancy’s Steakhouse, RYSE, Vivir Modern Mexican and We Serve. Coffee.

The United Way says only 300 passports will be sold, so be sure to get yours while you can by clicking here.

Passports can be picked up at UWHC’s office, 318 W. Main Cross St. (second floor), from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Passports will also be available for purchase at Coffee Amici, 328 S. Main St., beginning Monday, Oct. 10.

Call the UWHC office at 419-423-1432 for more information.