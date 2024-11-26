Patrol To Focus On Reducing Fatal Crashes By Enforcing Safe Driving

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is urging drivers to buckle up, never drive impaired and always follow traffic laws ahead of what is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year. As those local to Ohio, as well as visitors, travel throughout the state over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, troopers will have an enhanced presence in an effort to promote and enforce safe driving.

Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired drivers and those failing to wear a safety belt from Wednesday, November 27 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 1.

“As we enter the busy holiday travel season, I urge all Ohioans to be safe and smart while behind the wheel,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “All drivers have the opportunity to prevent senseless tragedies by driving responsibly, wearing a seat belt, and remaining focused on the road.”

Many Thanksgiving celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. During last year’s Thanksgiving reporting period, which ran from November 22 through 26, there were 12 fatal crashes in which 13 people were killed. Within the same reporting period, five crashes and six fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Of the nine fatalities in which safety belts were available, two were unbelted. Two pedestrians and two motorcyclists were killed during this time frame.

“As we gather this Thanksgiving, we want everyone to enjoy a safe holiday,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “By designating a sober driver, staying focused on the road and ensuring everyone is properly wearing a safety belt, you’re not just protecting yourself – you’re helping to save lives.”

The Patrol also made 326 arrests for impaired driving.

Motorists are encouraged to safely call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists on Ohio roadways.