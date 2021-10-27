Peak Time For Deer-Related Traffic Crashes In Ohio

Drivers are being reminded that nearly half of all deer-related traffic crashes in Ohio happen this time of year.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says deer become very active from late October through November due in large part to the fall breeding season.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says, since 2016, there have been 100,672 deer-related crashes on Ohio roadways.

While 95 percent of the crashes only resulted in property damage, 27 crashes resulted in fatal injuries to motorists, with 28 killed.

Nearly half of the crashes occurred in October, November, and December.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution and slow down, especially at dawn or dusk when deer are more active.

If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, drivers should brake firmly and avoid swerving, because that could cause an even worse crash.