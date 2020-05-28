Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle while walking along a road near Bluffton.

It happened Wednesday night at 10:18 on State Route 235 near County Road 29.

The sheriff’s office says the pedestrian, whose name will be released once next of kin are notified, was walking southbound on State Route 235 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle did stop after hitting the pedestrian.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-424-7078.