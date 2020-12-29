Pedestrian Hit By Car In Downtown Findlay

A woman was struck by a car in a downtown Findlay intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Main Street and East Sandusky Street.

The Findlay Police Department says Dorothy A. Jones, 72, of Findlay, was walking across South Main Street in the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection when she was hit by a car that was turning from West Sandusky Street onto South Main Street to go northbound.

Police say the car was being driven by Franklin D. Schrum, 58, of Findlay.

He was issued a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Dorothy was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

A witness at the scene told WFIN News it looked like the car went over the woman’s foot.