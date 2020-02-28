Pedestrian Hit By Car In Store Parking Lot

The Findlay Police Department says a woman was injured when she was hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot.

It happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart on Trenton Avenue.

Police say Barbra Hohl, 78, was walking through the parking lot when Dorthy Phoenix, 63, backed out of a parking spot and struck her with her car’s rear bumper.

Barbra was knocked to the ground. She was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for head and back pain.

Police say no citations were issued because the incident was on private property.