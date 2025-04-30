Pedestrian Hit By Truck In Crosswalk

The Findlay Police Department says a pedestrian was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk.

The police department says it happened Wednesday morning at 9:53 at East Main Cross Street and East Street.

Police say Charles Brumbaugh, of Findlay, was walking south in the marked crosswalk on East Main Cross when he was hit by a truck being driven by Kevin L. Clouse, of Findlay, that was turning left onto East Main Cross from East Street.

Brumbaugh was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Police say Clouse was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian and for driving under suspension.