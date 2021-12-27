Pedestrian Struck And Killed Trying To Cross I-75

A pedestrian died after being hit by several vehicles while trying to cross Interstate 75 in Hancock County, the Highway Patrol said.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 165 in Allen Township, which is near State Route 613, at around 6:45 on Christmas night.

The Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was attempting to cross the interstate to the west when they were struck by a southbound SUV and then two other vehicles.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as William J. Wells, 43, of Columbus.

The interstate was shut down for four hours as the crash was investigated.