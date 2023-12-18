Pedestrian Struck And Killed Trying To Cross Interstate 75

The Findlay Police Department says a man was struck by a vehicle and killed while trying to cross Interstate 75 on foot.

It happened at around 6:30 Sunday night on Interstate 75 at West Trenton Avenue.

Police say Belony Pierre, 51, of Coldwater, Michigan, climbed over the guardrail at the southwest corner of Interstate 75 and West Trenton Avenue.

He then crossed over the southbound lanes of traffic and over the concrete barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes.

Police say Pierre then attempted to cross the northbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a car and suffered fatal injuries.

Hanco EMS, the Findlay Fire Department, and D & D Towing all responded to the scene in addition to the police department.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.