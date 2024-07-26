Pediatric-Friendly Dayroom At BVH Designed To Reduce Children’s Stress

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Hospital (BVH) has created a new pediatric-friendly dayroom designed to make a hospital stay less traumatic for children.

The dayroom, on the hospital’s sixth floor, features a mural depicting an ocean scene titled “Adventure Cove” with a “Seek & Find” including a list of animals children can search for, such as an orca and a seahorse.

The dayroom also features new toys for the children. Legos are available, and a piano mat plays musical notes when a child steps on it.

“This provides a safe, colorful, bright place for children to play,” said Julie Rieman, RN, pediatric care coordinator and nurse educator.

“We know being in the hospital can feel scary, and our hope is that this space is reassuring for them.”

The dayroom builds upon previous efforts to make a hospital stay less stressful for children, including providing toys as well as sound machines that can project pictures on the ceiling to help children sleep. Associates bring an activities cart with items like coloring books and Play-Doh to their rooms, and children receiving IV therapy can get a stress ball or something else to hold as a distraction.

Rieman regularly researches how children’s hospitals work to ensure children feel as comfortable and safe as possible.

“We admit a relatively small number of children, but there are many creative ways to replicate these ideas on a smaller scale,” Rieman said. “We want to reassure families that, while we are not a children’s hospital, we are here for this community’s children.”

She added that reducing stress can improve children’s health.

“Children who are calmer while in the hospital are likely to fare better medically,” she said. “For example, reducing this stress upon children will help them sleep better. Sleeping is healing.”

The mural was painted by Findlay native and longtime Northwest Ohio resident Amber Kear.

“I’m just grateful for this opportunity,” Kear said. “Knowing that this might bring some comfort to children when they’re feeling vulnerable is so rewarding as an artist.”

Rieman said “Adventure Cove” is meant to be a colorful and intriguing place for children to explore.

“Our hope is that this will help children find hope in unexpected situations,” she said.

Parents can use a QR code to gather information on the “Seek & Find.”

“This gives them a chance to interact with their child, and strengthen that developmental bond,” Rieman said. “Research has shown that play and bright colors help children’s health.”

While the mural is meant to make the environment more comforting for children, Rieman said associates are also excited.

“Our entire team cares so much about these children, and we’re thrilled to have a beautiful space for the kids and their families,” Rieman said. “As adults, too, we love having such beautiful art where we work.”

Rieman said BVH has a group of nurses who are especially drawn to pediatric patients.

“These nurses go above and beyond for the comfort of these patients, caring for them like they are their own children,” she said. “They’re passionate and committed, and eager to keep learning new things about how to improve this care.”

“Each patient matters to us, and if we can affect even one child in a positive way these efforts are worth it,” Rieman said. “This is a vulnerable time for children.”

The mural was funded through donations from the Palmer Family and Friends of Pediatrics.

If you are interested in donating to community healthcare projects, please call 419.423.5457.