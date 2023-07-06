Pelicans Seen On Findlay Lake

There was a neat sight on Lake Cascades behind the WFIN Studios on Thursday.

A small flock of white pelicans could be seen making their way across the lake.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says white pelicans are an uncommon site in Ohio and are not native to Ohio.

The Division of Wildlife says they fielded a handful of calls from people in Findlay who saw the pelicans.

Officials say people who saw the pelicans are lucky because they are uncommon to see in Ohio and won’t be here long.

Below is some video and pictures of the pelicans on Lake Cascades on the south end of Findlay.