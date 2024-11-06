People Encouraged To Attend, Participate In, Veterans Day Parade

People are encouraged to come out for the Veterans Day Parade in Findlay.

The parade will be held on Sunday, November 10 beginning at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

The parade will begin at the intersection of South Main and Lincoln Street and proceed north to the Hancock County War Memorial at North Main Street and Center Street where a ceremony will be held.

There will be speakers and the Veteran of the Year will be introduced.

Anyone who wants to be in the parade to support our local Veterans should arrive at the area of South Main and Lincoln Street from 12:30 to 1 to get in line.

See video from last year’s parade and ceremony below.

Veterans Day is on Monday, November 11.