A family of four was hit by a train on a railroad bridge in Fremont.

The train hit the two adults and two children around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the family was from Fort Wayne and was in Fremont on a fishing trip.

The mother, 38, and grandmother, 58, were both killed and a 14-month-old girl was found and life-flighted to a hospital, authorities said.

Authorities were still searching for a missing five-year-old girl.

(picture courtesy of WTOL-11)