People Line Streets For FCS Homecoming Parade

A lot of Findlay Trojans lined the streets to watch the Findlay City Schools Homecoming Parade on Friday.

The parade went south on South Main Street from downtown, and then turned onto Stadium Drive and made its way to Donnell Stadium where the Trojans would take on Oregon Clay in the Homecoming Game.

People cheered on the different floats and Homecoming Court members, and youngsters grabbed the candy that was tossed their way.

You can watch video of the parade below.

The Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday night at the high school.