People Preparing For Winter Storm

We stopped by the Kroger on Sixth Street in Findlay on Monday to see if people were stocking up on the essentials ahead of the snow storm.

The parking lot was packed and the store was definitely busier than usual for a Monday afternoon.

Some of the folks we spoke with said they were just doing their regular shopping but others said they wanted to beat the rush and get what they needed.

We spoke with Jennifer and Clayton, from Findlay, as they were leaving the store.

Forecasters say heavy snow is possible Wednesday night and all day Thursday, with accumulations in excess of 10 inches likely.

Wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially on Thursday and Thursday night.

Travel could be difficult to nearly impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

