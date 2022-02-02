People Reminded To Not Park On Snow Streets During Storm

Findlay residents who park on the street are being reminded to check their street for signs that indicate that it’s a snow street, such as North and South Main Street.

People who live on a ‘snow street’ will have to find somewhere else to park during the snow storm.

Snow streets have signs posted that state no parking allowed after more than two inches of snow has fallen.

People are being asked to move their vehicles before the snow begins to accumulate, so snow plow drivers can clear the road sufficiently once the snow starts accumulating and they start making their first passes through town.

Vehicles not moved after more than two inches of snow has fallen could be towed.

Forecasters are calling for 9 to 14 inches of snow to fall from Wednesday night through Thursday.

For the updated list of local cancellations click here.

For the updated list on school closings click here.

If you’re a business and organization and need to submit a cancellation, click here.