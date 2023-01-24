People Reminded To Take Care While Shoveling Snow

The National Weather Service is reminding people to ‘shovel smart’ when clearing their sidewalks and driveways of snow from this winter storm.

Forecasters say this will be a heavy, wet snow and much different than the light and powdery snow we got in the pre-Christmas storm.

Shoveling heavy, wet snow puts a big strain on the heart and can lead to heart attacks and back injuries.

People are urged to take frequent breaks, only move a small amount of snow with each pass, and to stay hydrated.

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible on Wednesday along with a wintry mix of precipitation at times.

Travel could be very difficult and the snowy conditions will affect both the morning and evening commutes.

