People Urged To Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Locations Around Their Home

Hancock County health officials say, with this warm weather, we’re beginning to see an increase in mosquito populations.

Many of the mosquitoes will lay their eggs in areas of standing water.

Elimination of standing water around your home will help to limit the growth of mosquito populations.

Mosquito dunks can be used for areas of standing water that cannot be eliminated such as garden ponds, rain barrels, fountains, or bird baths.

Hancock Public Health says county residents can pick up free mosquito dunks from Hancock Public Health at 2225 Keith Parkway in Findlay.