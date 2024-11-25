People Urged To Participate In ‘Wreaths Across America Day’

(From The Hancock County Veterans Service Office and Garner Trucking)

The Hancock County Veterans Service Office and Garner Trucking invite the community to join in a meaningful event on Saturday, December 14, 2024, as we honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans by placing wreaths on their graves at local cemeteries. This annual event is part of the national Wreaths Across America initiative, a mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, ensuring that the memory of our nation’s heroes endures.

This event is not only a chance to honor and remember but also to unite as a community in patriotic commemoration. By working together, we ensure that no veteran is forgotten. Wreaths Across America came to Hancock County through Jon Brumbaugh’s Eagle Scout project in 2016. In the first year of the program locally, 500 wreaths were placed at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

Since then, the Fort Findlay DAR added the Benton Ridge Cemetery, the Knights of Columbus added St. Michael’s Cemetery, American Legion Post 539 added North Baltimore Cemeteries, and Don Stine brought the program to Eagle Township Cemeteries.

The Village of Arlington Cemetery has been one of the Wreaths Across America local sites for the past few years, but is on pause this year in search of site coordinators. If you are interested in leading the efforts or want more details about the volunteer position for that location next year, please email Nichole Coleman, [email protected].

In the video below, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh told us that 2,100 wreaths were placed at Maple Grove Cemetery in 2023, an increase of 600 from 2022.

More than 4,000 wreaths were placed at the seven area cemeteries participating in 2023.

The Wreaths Across America mission began as a simple gesture of gratitude and has grown into a national movement uniting communities across the country. This year, more than 4,500 locations will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day, with over three million volunteers coming together to place veterans’ wreaths and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

In Hancock County, our goal is to place 5,260 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Maple Grove, St. Michael’s, Benton Ridge, North Baltimore, and Eagle Township cemeteries. Sponsoring a wreath is a personal gift of gratitude and remembrance for someone who served this country to protect our freedom. Donations will be accepted through November 30, 2024, and details on how to sponsor a wreath can be found at www.hancockveterans.com.

How You Can Help:

1. Sponsor a Wreath: A $17 donation sponsors a wreath to honor a veteran. Visit www.hancockveterans.com to donate.

2. Volunteer to Place Wreaths: Join us on December 14th with your family, friends, church groups, youth organizations, schools, or scout troops to lay wreaths at one of the five cemeteries. It’s a wonderful opportunity to teach younger generations about the value of freedom and the importance of remembering those who served. Maple Grove, St. Michael’s, Benton Ride and North Baltimore cemeteries ceremonies will all take place at 10:00 AM and the Eagle Township Cemetery will hold their ceremony at 1:30 PM. Full details can be found at www.hancockveterans.com.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 14, 2024, and plan to join us for this important tribute.

For more information about the event, sponsorships, or volunteering opportunities, please visit www.hancockveterans.com or contact the Hancock County Veterans Service Office at [email protected] or call 419-424-7036.