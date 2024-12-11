‘Wreaths Across America Day’ Coming Up

Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 14, when people will honor the service and sacrifice of our Veterans by placing wreaths on their graves at local cemeteries including Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay.

Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President and CEO of Garner Trucking, was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss how they got involved with the event and how the public can help.

Wreaths Across America came to Hancock County through Jon Brumbaugh’s Eagle Scout project in 2016.

In Hancock County this year the goal is to place 5,260 wreaths on Veterans’ graves at Maple Grove, St. Michael’s, Benton Ridge, North Baltimore, Arlington and Eagle Township cemeteries.

Maple Grove, St. Michael’s, Benton Ride and North Baltimore cemeteries ceremonies will all take place at 10:00 a.m. and the Eagle Township Cemetery and Arlington Cemetery will hold their ceremonies at 1:30 p.m..

More details can be found at www.hancockveterans.com.