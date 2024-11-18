People Urged To Support Downtown Findlay Stores

(From Downtown Findlay)

Black Friday is out, PINK FRIDAY IS IN!

Mark your calendars for Pink Friday on November 22nd!

This special day is all about choosing local first—before the big box stores and Black Friday frenzy.

When you shop in Downtown Findlay, you’re not just buying gifts; you’re supporting families, dreams, and the community we love.

Let’s make this holiday season one to remember by keeping it local!

For more info head to: visitfindlay.com/shop-local/