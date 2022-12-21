People With Dementia Express Creativity Through Artwork

Artwork that was recently designed by residents at Birchaven Village who have been diagnosed with dementia will be on display in Findlay.

Blanchard Valley Health System says the beautiful artwork that residents created through this innovative engagement project will be on display for an entire year at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum.

BVHS says the initiative was an extension of the continued partnership between them and the University of Findlay.

BVHS says, in addition to giving the residents a chance to express their creativity, the project allowed volunteers and residents to bond with one another on a one-on-one basis.

