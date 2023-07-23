Person Stabbed In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital.

It happened in the 200 block of North Main Street at approximately 10:50 Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the area on the report that a male had been stabbed.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were made aware that the victim had been taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by private vehicle.

Officers spoke with witnesses who described a fight between multiple people in the area, but none had witnessed the victim being stabbed.

Officers spoke to the victim at the hospital and were unable to ascertain a description of the suspect.

Police said the victim was treated for a small puncture wound to the abdomen.