Person Walking On Railroad Tracks Struck And Killed By Train

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 04/11/2025 at 0603 hours, the Findlay Police Department was sent to the CSX railroad tracks between the 300 block of Clinton Ct. and the 300 block of E. Main Cross St. on a report of a train versus pedestrian accident.

It was discovered that a southbound CSX freight train had struck and killed a person who was walking on the railroad tracks.

The deceased has been transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office at the direction of the Hancock County Coroner, Dr. Mark Fox.

The name of the deceased will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Several railroad crossings were closed due to the incident but all reopened around 1 p.m. Friday.

Assisting at the scene was: Findlay Fire Department, Hanco Ambulance, City of Findlay Public Works Department, and personnel from CSX Railroad.