Group Wants Statewide Vote To Raise Minimum Wage

(ONN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has accepted the proposed petition language from the group Raise the Wage Ohio which hopes to have a statewide vote in November to increase the minimum wage from the current rate of $10.10 per hour.

The petition is asking for the state minimum wage to be raised to 12 dollars and 75 cents an hour in 2025. Then it would increase to $15 an hour in 2026.

Next, the Ohio Ballot Board must certify the proposal.

If that happens, the petitioners must then collect enough signatures to get this petition on the November ballot.