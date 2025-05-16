Pharmacists Honor Late University Of Findlay Dean

(From the University of Findlay)

The Findlay Area Pharmacists Association has made a gift to the University of Findlay in memory of Dr. Donald Stansloski, founding dean of UF’s College of Pharmacy.

“We are truly grateful for this gift, and we know we could not produce such outstanding graduates without the support of pharmacist mentors like those in our community,” said Debra Parker, Pharm.D., dean of the College of Pharmacy, accepting the donation to support college initiatives.

In 2005, at the same time the University established the College of Pharmacy, the Findlay Area Pharmacists Association (FAPA) was born, and the two organizations enjoyed a mutually supportive relationship in those early years.

Pharmacists Amy DeMarsh, Dallas Sterling, and Guy Dell presented the $6,000 gift to UF “as a small token of our gratitude and commitment to advancing pharmacy education.”

With the passing of Dr. Stansloski on March 7, 2025, FAPA representatives wished to honor his memory, the close relationship between FAPA and UF, and the lasting impact of both.

“We’re pleased to honor the family of Dean Stansloski through this gift – and proud to be part of something so meaningful,” said Sterling, who added that the funds are dedicated to renovation of the pharmacy skills lab in memory of Dr. Stansloski “whose legacy continues to inspire us all.”

Dell echoed that respect for the late UF pharmacy dean, noting that he feels fortunate to have been a student of Dr. Stansloski and grateful to play a part in the continuation of his legacy.

“It means a lot to support the University of Findlay and its College of Pharmacy,” Dell said. “With over 50 years in the profession – many of those here in Findlay – I know how important it is to keep pharmacy education strong for the community’s future.”

Dr. Stansloski served as dean from 2004 until retirement in 2014, and continued as a lifetime member of the College of Pharmacy Advisory Board. He and the late UF Trustee Emeritus Bill Ruse collaborated on a book A Prescription for Healthcare Reform: Fact Book and Road Map.

He earned a bachelor of pharmacy from Ferris State University in 1961. He received a master’s and doctorate of pharmacy from University of Nebraska and taught there until 1972. He continued teaching at Ohio Northern University until 1995. Dr. Stansloski also was a Fulbright Scholar and taught at University of Harare, Zimbabwe, in 1984.

“Don’s commitment to excellence and his tireless efforts in shaping the college left an indelible mark on UF students, faculty, and the pharmacy community,” Dr. Parker said. “It’s a beautiful thing when life comes full circle.”

To pay tribute to Dean Stansloski and support the UF College of Pharmacy, donations may be made at https://www.givecampus.com/cmrc7o.