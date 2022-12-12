Pharmacy Drive-Thru Plans Approved For Findlay Meijer

The Findlay City Planning Commission has approved Meijer’s plans for a pharmacy drive-thru at the location at 2200 Tiffin Avenue.

The drive-thru will be located on the west side of the building where the garden center is currently located.

The drive-thru will accommodate six vehicles and a curbed island will allow people to cross the main parking lot to the garden center.

The site plan also indicated some changes to the facade of the Meijer, which would include moving the home goods store entrance further east and adding a glass foyer on both entrances to the store.