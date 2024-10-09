Pharmacy To Hold Medication Take Back Day

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

The community pharmacy team at Harry’s Pharmacy, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will partner with the Carey Police Department to hold a Medication Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 26.

This will be a drive-thru and drop-off event. Harry’s Pharmacy is located at the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center, 30 Sheriden Drive, Carey, Ohio.

All medications will be accepted except liquid drugs and medicines with needles.