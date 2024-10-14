Pheasants To Be Released On Select Public Hunting Areas

(From the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife)

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will release 14,400 ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas in late October and November. Releases will begin Saturday, Oct. 19 during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season.

This fall, the Division of Wildlife will release male pheasants (roosters) at 36 public hunting areas throughout Ohio. The Division of Wildlife will release pheasants for the following dates:

Saturday Oct. 19 (first youth weekend)

Saturday Oct. 26 (second youth weekend)

Friday, Nov. 1 (opening day)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day)

Pheasants will be released in the following locations:

Central Ohio: Delaware Wildlife Area; Kokosing Lake Wildlife Area; Urbana Wildlife Area

Northwest Ohio: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area; Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area; Hancock County Wildlife Area 5; Parkersburg Wildlife Area; Wyandot Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Resthaven Wildlife Area; Tiffin River Wildlife Area; Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area; and Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area (by special permit only).

Northeast Ohio: Berlin Lake Wildlife Area; Grand River Wildlife Area; Highlandtown Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area; Funk Bottoms Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Spencer Lake Wildlife Area; West Branch Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Zepernick Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Charlemont Metro Park; and Camp Belden Wildlife Area.

Southeast Ohio: Tri-Valley Wildlife Area; Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area (youth releases during controlled hunt only); Salt Fork Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area.

Southwest Ohio: Fallsville Wildlife Area (no releases Oct. 19 or Nov. 9); Indian Creek Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Spring Valley Wildlife Area; Rush Run Wildlife Area; Caesar Creek Wildlife Area; Darke Wildlife Area; East Fork Wildlife Area; Pater Wildlife Area; Fallsville South Wildlife Area; and Coldwater Creek Nature Corridor.

Pheasant hunters should note that pheasant hunting is open only to hunters with a controlled access permit at Urbana Wildlife Area, Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area, and Coldwater Creek Nature Corridor.

Select pheasant hunting fields on Kokosing, Pickerel Creek, Parkersburg, Funk Bottoms, East Fork, Pater, and Fallsville South wildlife areas, as well as Hancock County Wildlife Area 5, require a controlled access permit on all Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15; the Wednesday before Thanksgiving; and Thanksgiving Day.

Pleasant Valley, Salt Fork, and Killdeer Plains wildlife areas offer both controlled access pheasant hunts and public hunts. A special permit is required to hunt on Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area; find additional information from the Sandusky County Park District. All other release locations offer public hunting.

Ohio’s ring-necked pheasant hunting season is open from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, until Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. The daily harvest limit is two male birds; no hens (females) may be harvested. A valid Ohio hunting license is required to pursue pheasants and other game birds.

Pursuing small game is a great way to introduce someone to hunting and create lasting memories in the field. For more information on getting started, explore the interactive Introduction to Upland Game Birds online learning module and related resources through the Wild Ohio Harvest Community. Check out one of the Division of Wildlife’s public shotgun ranges to practice shooting before your hunt.

Additional details on Ohio’s fall pheasant releases can be found at wildohio.gov, along with maps of public hunting areas, the current hunting and trapping regulations, and more.