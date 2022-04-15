Philanthropic Organization Awards Grants To Nonprofits

The Handbags That Help women’s giving circle awarded its fourteenth round of grants totaling $43,145 to four local nonprofits.

These latest grants bring the organization’s total in 15 years to more than $620,000.

The 2021-2022 grantees are:

o City Mission – $4,000 Updates to the five Family Rooms and items for an outdoor play area.

o Findlay City Schools – $10,655 Materials for the Land Lab Innovative Center at Chamberlain Hill School.

o Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation – $10,490 Cops and Kids Go Back to School event.

o Raise the Bar – $18,000 Seven Habits training and a keynote speaker for an upcoming Leadership Day.

Handbags That Help over the years has granted $623,740 in 15 grant cycles to support 30 local nonprofit organizations.

Handbags That Help is a women’s giving circle made up of 144 women from the community.

Hosted by The Community Foundation, Handbags That Help is a women’s giving circle dedicated to building strong families and increasing philanthropy in Hancock County.

HTH collectively funds significant grants to charitable projects and programs in the community.

For more information visit www.community-foundation.com/impact/handbags-that-help.