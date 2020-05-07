Pilots Thanked As They Fly Across The Findlay Sky

Safety forces from Findlay and across Hancock County spelled out Thank You with their vehicles at The Cube to thank the 180th Fighter Wing from Toledo for doing flybys of Ohio cities to thank frontline workers and boost public morale during the pandemic.

“We had about every law enforcement, fire and EMS in the county come out,” said Brandon Andrews, captain with the Liberty Township Fire Department.

He came up with the idea to create a thank you that the pilots would be able to see from the sky as they flew over.

“For being put together in less than 24 hours it was great.”

The jets did a couple of passes around Findlay.

In their first pass they emerged from the east and flew directly over The Cube as you can see in the video below.