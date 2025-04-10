Pinwheels Displayed For Child Abuse Prevention Month

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

There are 81 pinwheels surrounding the Hancock County Courthouse, each representing a child adjudicated as abused, neglected or dependent in our community in 2024.

Thanks to Hancock County Job and Family Services and CASA of Hancock County Ohio — along with the wonderful youth from the Kindness Klub — for joining us in raising awareness this Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Randall Galbraith, Director of Hancock County Job and Family Services, says child abuse is everyone’s problem and everyone’s responsibility to help out and alleviate it.

The pinwheels will remain on display through April, which is observed as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.