Pinwheels Displayed For Child Abuse Prevention Month

Hancock County Job and Family Services, in partnership with United Way of Hancock County and several other local agencies that advocate for children’s wellness, are observing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month by displaying approximately 90 pinwheels outside the Hancock County Courthouse.

Randall Galbraith, Director of Hancock County Job and Family Services, says each pinwheel represents a child adjudicated as abused, neglected or dependent in Hancock County in 2023.

“Hancock County is not immune to the problem of child abuse,” Galbraith said.

“It’s everyone’s problem and everyone’s responsibility to help out and alleviate it.”

Several youth volunteers helped place the pinwheels to the fence surrounding the courthouse.