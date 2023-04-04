Pinwheels Put Up For Child Abuse Prevention Month

Hancock County Job and Family Services, in partnership with United Way of Hancock County and several other local agencies that advocate for children’s wellness, are observing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month by displaying approximately 100 pinwheels outside the Hancock County Courthouse.

In the video below, we spoke with Randall Galbraith, Director of Hancock County Job and Family Services who said each pinwheel represents a case of child abuse or neglect currently being adjudicated in Hancock County.

“Hancock County is not immune to the problem of child abuse,” Galbraith said.

“It’s everyone’s problem and everyone’s responsibility to help out and alleviate it.”

Get more of our conversation with Galbraith in the video below.

Several youth volunteers helped place the pinwheels to the fence surrounding the courthouse.