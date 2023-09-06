Pioneer Days in Kalida will be held September 7 – 10.

Pioneer Days is the oldest festival in Ohio.

There will be carnival games, entertainment for the kids, a parade, plenty of food, and a big car show featuring more than 300 vehicles.

According to the Pioneer Days website, “The Putnam County Historical Society has been an integral part of Pioneer Days from the beginning. It is the third oldest Historical Society in Ohio and has a very active membership promoting the history of Putnam County. Their Museum, located just off the square in Kalida, will be open during the Pioneer Days festival and now consists of three separate buildings packed with artifacts from Putnam County.”

(above pic courtesy of the Pioneer Days website)