Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Cincinnati Highway

An amazing sight in Cincinnati on Thursday when a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 north of the city.

Cincinnati Police tweeted out that 75 northbound was closed at Ronald Reagan Highway due to the crash landing.

The police department then tweeted some pictures that show the plane on the highway.

No one reportedly was injured in the emergency landing, which was partially caught on an ODOT camera.

Very fortunate this plane was able to land on I-75 northbound safely. @CincyPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/3VjPLsdV7S — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) April 16, 2020