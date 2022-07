The City of Findlay says AEP Ohio has a planned power outage for portions of Findlay this week.

The planned outage is scheduled for Thursday, July 21st starting at 5:30 a.m.

The city says the outage should last no more than one hour.

The outage is necessary to remove a mobile substation that’s currently in place.

All impacted customers should receive an automated call from AEP in the days prior to the outage.