Plans Approved For Second Chick-fil-A In Findlay

A second Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Findlay.

The Findlay City Planning Commission approved the site plan review for a Chick-fil-A at 1165 West Trenton Avenue.

The restaurant will be located on the south side of West Trenton Avenue, west of the intersection with Independence Square.

The restaurant will have 62 seats inside, 16 outside, and 79 parking spots.

It will have a two-lane drive-thru as seen at the Tiffin Avenue location, pictured above and below.