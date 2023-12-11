Plans For First Inclusive Playground In Fostoria

(From Wood County Plays)

Wood County Plays is pleased to announce a partnership with the city of Fostoria to build the city’s first inclusive playground at City Park.

The over 14,000 square foot playground will feature state of the art equipment and innovative designs.

A wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, sensory tunnel, adaptive zip line, and poured rubber surfacing highlighting the 100% accessible play space.

Zone-specific equipment for younger toddlers and older kids will keep different age groups engaged for family visits.

Ryan Wichman, president of Wood County Plays commented on the announcement, “Our team is excited to be renewing our commitment to bring inclusive playgrounds to Wood County. This is a play space for everyone and every family. For the first time in Fostoria, children of all abilities will be able to play side by side with their peers.”

“It is really gratifying that Wood County Plays has chosen Fostoria for their next inclusive playground. This addition to City Park along with the Splash Pad will create a wonderful destination for families and especially children. Many thanks to all who are working to make this happen,” added Don Mennel, Fostoria Council Member.

The campaign to fund the playground will combine grant funding and community donations to fulfill the projected one-million dollar budget. The city of Fostoria has already committed $50,000 dollars toward the project.

The playground will be located at the site of the former community pool and adjacent to a still-to-be built splash pad. Construction for the playground is expected to begin early in 2025 with completion during the summer. A fundraiser, Night of Play, will be held in January for members of the public to come together to support this unique community project.

Tickets for Night of Play are available HERE